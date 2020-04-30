Hero's Welcome For Punjab Cop Whose Wrist Was Chopped Off During Lockdown

Harjeet Singh's family also welcomed him by showering flower petals (File)

Punjab police's Harjeet Singh, who was severely injured in an attack while enforcing the coronavirus lockdown earlier this month, received the hero's welcome as he returned from the hospital to his Patiala house.

Scores of his colleagues followed his car in their vehicles. As he entered the lane where his home is situated, the police band tune was being played. As the braveheart disembarked from his car, police personnel showered flowers on him.

His family also welcomed him by showering flower petals.

Harjeet Singh's wrist was severed when members of a religious sect attacked him and other policemen with swords at a vegetable market in Patiala earlier this month. The police had said they were attacked when they were trying to ensure the lockdown was adhered to.

Mr Singh was rushed to a hospital where he went through a surgery that lasted nearly eight hours. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had tweeted the surgery to "repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh" was successful.

11 people linked to the attack were arrested after a standoff at a local Gurdwara.

Mr Singh had been in the hospital for nearly three weeks.

The police officer, who was an assistant sub-inspector at the time of the attack, was later promoted for showing exemplary courage.

The Punjab Police has also given a job to his son as a constable.

"Felt greatly pleased handing over the appointment letter of SI Harjeet Singh's son, Arshpreet Singh, as a constable in the Punjab Police. Am sure he will serve the people of Punjab as bravely and sincerely as his father. Wish him all the very best!" the police tweeted.

