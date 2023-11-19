Here's Why Congress Posted A BJP Tweet With A 'True That' Message

India is playing against Australia in Ahmedabad today.

They do not agree on most things and their tweets mostly are attacks and counter-attacks on each other. But as Team India took on Australia in the men's cricket World Cup final in Gujarat, the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress cheered for the men in blue in style.

The BJP's official handle on X, formerly Twitter, posted, "Come on Team India! We believe in you!" About 14 minutes later, the Congress handle shared the BJP's post with the message: "True that! JEETEGA INDIA."

Come on Team India! 🇮🇳🏏🏆



We believe in you! — BJP (@BJP4India) November 19, 2023

Most users welcomed the main opposition's gesture to share the ruling party's tweet cheering for Team India, stressing that it shows how cricket unites the nation.

Some users, however, intepreted the Congress's post as a wordplay on India - INDIA also refers to the united Opposition bloc that plans to take on the BJP in the general election next year.

The Congress's official handle also posted a video of live screening of the match at the AICC headquarters, with the caption that reads, "India will win."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was among senior party leaders watching the match at the party's headquarters in Delhi. Party sources have said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are in Rajasthan now, are likely to watch the match there, PTI reported.

Top Congress leaders have wished the Indian team all the best. The party's official handle posted posted photos of star Indian players with the message, "Get it home boys!"

After a stellar World Cup show so far and 10 out of victories, India is playing against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.