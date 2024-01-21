Living In US? Here's How You Can Watch Grand Ram Temple Event

The grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony will start at 12:20 pm and is expected to conclude by 1 pm, with celebrations starting early in the morning on Monday.

The temple will be officially inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other important figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

This grand event will be broadcasted live on television and various YouTube channels in India. For people in the United States, there will also be a live broadcast available.

In the heart of New York City at Times Square, the consecration ceremony will be shown on big screens. From Boston to Washington, over 40 billboards featuring Lord Ram and the Ram Temple have been set up creating a visible presence for the event.

You can find the date and time adjusted to your timezone below:

Shringar Aarti:

CST: 7:30 pm on Sunday, January 21

PST: 5:00 pm on Sunday, January 21

EST: 8:00 pm on Sunday, January 21

Bhog Aarti:

CST: 12:30 am on Monday, January 22

PST: 10:30 pm on Sunday, January 21

EST: 1:30 am on Monday, January 22

Sandhya Aarti:

CST: 8:30 am on Monday, January 22

PST: 6:00 am on Monday, January 22

EST: 9:00 am on Monday, January 22

Apart from that, people living in the US can also watch the livestream on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan National.