Hema Malini On Opposition MPs' Suspension: 'They Ask Too Many Questions'

The suspension means they have done something wrong, said Hema Malini. (File)

BJP MP Hema Malini on Tuesday had a straight answer to the suspension of over a hundred parliamentarians from the Opposition camp - "They ask a lot of questions and behave strangely".

Ms Malini, an actor-turned-politician who represents Mathura in Lok Sabha, said the only goal of the opposition is to disrupt the parliament and uproot the Modi government.

The suspension means they have done something wrong, concluded the two-time MP, justifying the wiping out of nearly two-third of the Opposition's presence from the parliament.

#WATCH | On suspension of more than 100 Opposition MPs for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "They keep raising questions and display strange behaviour. So, they have been suspended. If they have been suspended, it means they have done… pic.twitter.com/gbUNhrflDf — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

"If they have been suspended, it means they have done something wrong. Work should be done in accordance with Parliament rules. They don't do it and they have been suspended. There is nothing wrong in it, this is correct," she said.

She also referred to yesterday's meeting of the INDIA alliance - the main opposition front comprising the Congress and top regional parties.

"That is their goal, somehow don't let the Parliament function and uproot Modi government. They are working so hard for it, but they won't be successful," she said.

Her remarks came after 141 MPs - both from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - were suspended for the rest of the Winter Session.

The MPs faced action after a ruckus in the parliament over the recent breach that led to a smoke scare in the Lower House last week and their demand for a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Opposition alliance has decided to hold a nationwide protest this Friday against the suspension of the 141 MPs.