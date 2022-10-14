'Helping Soldiers Should Be With Feeling Of Gratitude': Defence Minister

It is our national duty to help families of martyrs and injured soldiers, Defence Minister said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that it is time for the countrymen to give back to the country, as he called on them to act as "responsible riders" and "not free riders" in the journey of the nation's growth.

Mr Singh said this in his address after launching a website -- 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' (MBKS) -- at an event held at the National War Memorial complex in Delhi.

It is our moral and national duty to help families of martyrs and injured soldiers as we can never repay what they have done for the country, he said.

The website will enable citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF).

"When we help soldiers or their families, it should not be with a feeling of charity or favour, but with a feeling of gratitude," Mr Singh said.

AFBCWF is a tri-service fund, which is used for grant of immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers, sailors, and airmen who get killed or get grievously injured in active military operations, a senior Army official said.

