"Help Us Restore Democracy": Cash-Starved Congress Goes For Crowdfunding On Wednesday, Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor had advised the party to go for public donations to counter the financial might of the BJP

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT Congress has faced a series of losses in assembly polls after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister New Delhi: A day after Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor said his party should not be embarrassed about acknowledging that it was facing a fund crunch, the grand old party has opted for crowdfunding.



"The Congress needs your support and help. Help us restore the democracy which India has proudly embraced since 70 years by making a small contribution," said a tweet by the party. The Congress needs your support and help. Help us restore the democracy which India has proudly embraced since 70 years by making a small contribution here: https://t.co/PElu5R0mR6#IContributeForIndiapic.twitter.com/XQ75Iaf7A6 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 24, 2018

On Wednesday, Mr Tharoor had I don't think we need to be embarrassed about acknowledging that @incIndia is facing a funding crunch: https://t.co/BnAoXYEw44 We should call on all concerned citizens to help us face the moneybags of the BJP — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 23, 2018

"We should call on all concerned citizens to help us face the moneybags of the BJP," the lawmaker who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha had said.



Corporate donations for the party have steadily dried up,



The Congress made an income of Rs. 225.36 crore during 2016-17, said a recent report by advocacy group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).



With declared income of over Rs 1,034 crore, BJP is the richest among the seven national political parties in India, the report said.



The latest move by the Congress to seek public donations appears modelled on the lines of the Aam Aadmi Party that seeks contributions online.



