'Help Us Restore Democracy': Cash-Starved Congress Goes For Crowdfunding

"The Congress needs your support and help. Help us restore the democracy which India has proudly embraced since 70 years by making a small contribution," said a tweet by the party.
On Wednesday, Mr Tharoor had tweeted his reaction to a report which said the Congress did not have the financial ability and that could hinder its efforts to regain power from the BJP in the general elections scheduled to be held next year.
I don't think we need to be embarrassed about acknowledging that @incIndia is facing a funding crunch: https://t.co/BnAoXYEw44 We should call on all concerned citizens to help us face the moneybags of the BJP— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 23, 2018
"We should call on all concerned citizens to help us face the moneybags of the BJP," the lawmaker who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha had said.
Corporate donations for the party have steadily dried up, the news report said. This comes after the Congress had a string of losses in assembly election since the BJP-led government came to power at the centre in 2014. The Congress that ruled 13 of the 29 states then is now down to two states --- Punjab and Mizoram --- apart from being a junior partner in the ruling coalition headed by the JDS in Karnataka.
The Congress made an income of Rs. 225.36 crore during 2016-17, said a recent report by advocacy group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The report compiled from income-tax returns filed by the party said it spent Rs 100 crore more than what it earned in that financial year.
The latest move by the Congress to seek public donations appears modelled on the lines of the Aam Aadmi Party that seeks contributions online.