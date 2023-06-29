'Heavy To Very Heavy' Rainfall Predicted In 6 Maharashtra Districts

The weather department issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra.

The Met department on Wednesday evening forecast heavy to very heavy rains in six districts of Maharashtra, issuing an `orange alert'.

According to weather office, it will witness relatively less intense showers on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a release.

It issued an orange alert for the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar (all three adjoining Mumbai), Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very rainfall at a few places.

Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall only at isolated places on Thursday. the IMD said, issuing a yellow alert for the city.

