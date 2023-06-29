'Heavy To Very Heavy' Rainfall Predicted In 6 Maharashtra Districts

The Met department on Wednesday evening forecast heavy to very heavy rains in six districts of Maharashtra, issuing an `orange alert'.
According to weather office, it will witness relatively less intense showers on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a release.
It issued an orange alert for the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar (all three adjoining Mumbai), Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very rainfall at a few places.
Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall only at isolated places on Thursday. the IMD said, issuing a yellow alert for the city.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)