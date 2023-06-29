'Heavy To Very Heavy' Rainfall Predicted In 6 Maharashtra Districts

Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall only at isolated places on Thursday. the IMD said, issuing a yellow alert for the city.

The weather department issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra.

Mumbai:

The Met department on Wednesday evening forecast heavy to very heavy rains in six districts of Maharashtra, issuing an `orange alert'.

According to weather office, it will witness relatively less intense showers on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a release.

It issued an orange alert for the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar (all three adjoining Mumbai), Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very rainfall at a few places.

