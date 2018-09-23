Heavy Rain In Parts Of Himachal, Snowfall In Spiti

Shimla recorded rainfall of 47.1 mm, followed by Kufri (46 mm), Paonta Sahib (35 mm) and Kalpa (24.2 mm).

Manali, a famous tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh, has received heavy rainfall in 24 hours, The Met department said Sunday.

As per data recorded at 8.30 am Sunday, most parts of the state received moderate to heavy rains in 24 hours, the Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Manali in Kullu district received the highest rainfall of 127.4 mm, followed by Dharamshala (125.2 mm), Una (124.2 mm), Gagret (118 mm), Jogindernagar (115 mm), Sujanpur (112 mm), Bharwain (110 mm), Nadaun (104 mm), Baijnath (97 mm), Kangra (97.5 mm).

Shimla recorded rainfall of 47.1 mm, followed by Kufri (46 mm), Paonta Sahib (35 mm) and Kalpa (24.2 mm).

Upper hills in the state, including tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, received snowfall.

Rohtang Pass received over 1.5 feet of snow.

Heavy rains and snowfall has brought down the temperature in the state.

As per the data, Kalpa was the coldest place with nine degrees Celsius temperature. The minimum temperature in Dalhousie was 10.1 degrees Celsius followed by Kufri (10.6), Manali (10.8), Shimla (13) and Mandi (14.2)

The maximum temperature in Nahan was 26.3 degrees Celsius, 25.2 in Mandi, 25 in Paonta Sahib, 24.8 in Una, 23.6 in Dharamshala, 21.9 in Sundernagar, 16 in Manali and 15.9 degree Celsius in Shimla.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in upper hills till September 24.