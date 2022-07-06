Heavy Rain After Cloudburst In Himachal; Manikaran, Malana Cut Off

Flash floods and landslides are also being reported from across Himachal Pradesh.

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu has led to heavy rainfall, with communication being snapped with several tourist towns in the valley. Loss of lives is also being feared.

Flash floods and landslides are also being reported from across the state due to continuous rainfall since last night.

Malana village and Manikaran in Kullu district have been cut off from the rest of the state. Rescue efforts are underway.

Around 25-30 employees working at the Malana 2 hydel power plant have been evacuated safely. All water sources in Manikaran valley is currently witnessing very high water discharge.

The authorities at Larji, Pandoh, and Bilaspur are on high alert.

A woman dead and another injured in a landslide near the Dhalli tunnel in state capital Shimla. The injured has been taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for treatment.