Heavy Rain In Parts Of Bengaluru, 14 Flights Diverted, Roads Waterlogged

Scenes from one of the many waterlogged streets in Bengaluru

Fourteen flights were diverted and several others delayed as heavy rain battered parts of Bengaluru, causing heavy waterlogging on the city outskirts where the Kempegowda International Airport is located.

Strong crosswinds and heavy rain with thunder and lightning impacted flight operations from 4.05 PM to 4.51 PM, an airport official said.

"Overall 14 flights were diverted. 12 were diverted to Chennai, one to Coimbatore and one to Hyderabad. Airline wise count – seven Indigo Flights, three Vistara, two Akasa Airlines and one each of Go Air and Air India. Six departures were delayed," news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

Normal operations have resumed, the agency said.

Areas around the airport and IT corridors like Varthur, Sarjapura, Whitefield, Marathalli, Bellandur reported intense rain.

Several videos from the city showed people driving through waterlooged roads.

Curiously, the central region of the city received no rain.