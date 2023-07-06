Heavy Rain In Kerala Displaces Hundreds, 2 Rivers Cross Danger Mark

The intensity of rainfall in Kerala is expected to ease tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall in Kerala for the last few days has displaced hundreds and triggered a flood alert for several areas. Two rivers are also flowing over the danger mark and authorities have issued a warning against going to beaches or hilly terrain.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the Kannur and Kasaragode districts and orange alerts, which are second stage warnings, have been issued for seven districts.

Flooding caused by rising river waters, as well as homes damaged by falling trees, have displaced hundreds of people. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said in a Facebook post yesterday that 879 people have been shifted to 47 relief camps in Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts.

Flash floods have occurred in the Kannur and Mallapuram districts and the Central Water Commission has issued a flood alert for several rivers. The Pamba and Manimala rivers, which pass through central and southern Kerala, have crossed the danger mark.

Educational institutes have also been shut in four districts. The intensity of rainfall in Kerala is, however, expected to ease tomorrow and the red and orange alerts may be lifted.

In Karnataka, flood alerts have been issued for the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and educational institutes will stay closed tomorrow as well.

Rainfall alerts have also been issued across Goa and schools have been shut. News agency PTI reported that a 56-year-old woman, Florina D'Souza, was swept away in flood waters when she went to a paddy field with another woman in Naqueri Betul village of South Goa last evening. The other woman managed to hold on to a tree to save her life.