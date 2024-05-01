Heatwave Warning In Tamil Nadu For 3 Days, Weather Office Issues Advisory

In Chennai, temperatures have touched nearly 40 degrees Celsius (Representational)

Heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday with many places sizzling between 38 and 42.5 degrees Celsius. The regional meteorological department has forecast that heat wave conditions would continue for the next three days in the state.

The weather office has warned of heat wave conditions at isolated pockets over north interior Tamil Nadu and issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions. Karur district in Tamil Nadu was the hottest place in the state, recording a temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, nearly six degrees above the normal notch.

In Chennai, temperatures have touched nearly 40 degrees Celsius, causing difficulties for the commuters.

Temperature Spikes in Ooty

Popular hill stations such as Ugadhmandalam (Ooty) in Tamil Nadu and Matheran in Maharashtra also did not escape the brunt of the scorching summer with the mercury touching 29.4 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the department, 29.4 degrees Celsius was the highest-ever maximum temperature recorded at Ooty in April, surpassing the 28.5 degrees Celsius recorded on April 29, 1986, reported news agency PTI.

Tourists visiting the idyllic Ooty for a cool respite this summer were in for a surprise when the day temperature soared.

Advisory Issued

The Chennai Corporation authorities have advised people not to step out of their houses between noon and 3 pm and cover their heads to protect themselves from the scorching heat.

Aravind, a software engineer based in the city, explains how he relies on coconut water to keep himself hydrated during the summers.

"It is very hot here. We come here once a week and buy 10 coconuts and take them home," he said while purchasing tender coconuts with his wife. His wife Priya adds that they drink lots of water and lemon juice to beat the heat.

Due to the intense heat, Sukanya, a yoga instructor, is unable to conduct her regular classes. "Usually, I take classes in person. But now due to the heatwave, I have switched to online classes," she said.

Meanwhile, the southern districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts received rainfall, bringing respite to people from the sweltering heat.

The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches for two consecutive days. A severe heat wave is declared if the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 notches.