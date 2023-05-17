As Chennai Boils At 40 Degrees, Residents Find Ways To Brave The Heat Wave

Two-wheeler commuters appear to be the worst hit in the southern metropolitan city.

Chennai registered a maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius at Meenambakkam on Tuesday, 4.3 degrees above the normal. At Nungambakkam, it was 41.8 degrees, 4.4 degrees above normal. This is the third consecutive day that the maximum temperature settled above 40 degrees here.

Above-normal temperatures along with heatwave conditions are expected in most parts of India till May 31.

For the plains, a 'heatwave' is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal and if it continues for 4 days.

Two-wheeler commuters appear to be the worst hit in the southern metropolitan city. At 1 pm, Deva, who repairs gym equipment, took a break along the arterial Anna Salai. He has four more calls to attend across the city. "It's too hot. The worst in ten years I've seen. The last three days in particular have been too hot," he said.

A group of visiting bankers from Pudukottai, who were clearly unprepared for the heat as they sheltered themselves with shawls and handkerchiefs, said that the soaring temperatures in the city were unmanageable. "No matter how much water we drink, it's not enough," one of the bankers, Arifa, said.

For visitors to the Marina, the roadside shops selling fruits, juice and ice cream offered a welcome relief. Devika, a tourist from Andhra Pradesh, found respite juice shop hopping. "It's just horrible. Just this afternoon I've had lots of water, juice and lichi, all of which have helped me a lot."

Juice vendors, who are helpless under the scorching sun, have it even worse. While Karthik's business selling sugarcane juice does well, "heat stroke-like symptoms" dull his success. He said, "It's so difficult. I can't do anything. But what to do, I have a family to look after."

Predictably, people have been swarming the public swimming pool along the Marina. Over two thousand people have reportedly been popping in for a daily dip, which is nearly triple the normal footfall.

"Swimming is very peaceful and cool," Tamil Selvan, a law student said. Another student, Dhanush agreed adding, "I have an air conditioner at home but it's still hot. I come here to enjoy the water."

As Chennai braces for worse, a government advisory has asked people to step out only if it's absolutely necessary. It added that people should wear a cap or use an umbrella and hydrate well.