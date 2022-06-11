Delhi At 43.8 Degrees, No Respite From Heat Likely Till June 15

Delhi will have no major respite from the heat till June 15, according to IMD.(File)

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 29.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, it said.

According to the IMD, partly cloudy skies with thunder, lightning and strong surface winds are expected in Delhi in the next few days but no major respite from the heat is likely till June 15.

Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in isolated pockets of Delhi, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh till June 15, a Skymet Weather report said.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' (285) category around 6:45 pm, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

