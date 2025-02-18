Headmistress Suspended For Allowing KCR's Birthday Celebration In School

The headmistress of a government school in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana was suspended for allegedly allowing the birthday of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to be celebrated on the school premises.

The 71st birthday of Rao, also known as KCR, was celebrated on Monday.

The disciplinary action against the headmistress was taken as political slogans and such other activity cannot take place on the premises of a school, disturbing the classes, official sources said on Tuesday.

The headmistress should take prior approval from senior officials (for events), they said.

The birthday function, also involving students, was reportedly organised on the school premises by an ex-corporator on Monday.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao found fault with the suspension of the headmistress.

Alleging that official honours and protocols were given earlier to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's brother and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's wife, though they don't hold any official positions, he said is it wrong to "distribute sweets to students" on the occasion of the birthday of KCR, the former Chief Minister.

