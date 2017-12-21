Head Of Ashram, Three Godmen Accused Of Rape In Uttar Pradesh

Two 'sadhvis' have accused four godmen, including the head of an ashram, of allegedly raping them at the ashram in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Thursday.An FIR was lodged on Wednesday evening against six persons- the head of Sant Kutir ashram, Sachidanand alias Dayanand, Param Chetanand, Vishwas Nand, Gyan Vairagyanand as well as two women.A search is on for the six who are all absconding.The two 'sadhvis', who had joined the ashram in 2008, alleged they were assaulted by the head priest and his three colleagues with the help of two women associates, at the Sant Kutir ashram, about 200km from Lucknow, Superintendent of Police, Sankalp Sharma saidPolice have interrogated the manager of the ashram, which has its main branch in Delhi. The 'sadhvis', who belong to Chhattisgarh, have been sent for medical test, the SP added.