'He Was Staring And Whistling': Woman Alleges She Was Harassed In Train's Sleeper Coach

She was allegedly harassed by a man in a sleeper coach of Vananchal Express.

A Reddit user's post recounting a harrowing experience on a train has yet again raised the issue of the safety of women travelling alone in India. Taking to Reddit, a 23-year-old woman described how she was allegedly harassed by a man in a sleeper coach of Vananchal Express (13403) starting from Ranchi Junction.

The woman said that it was her first time travelling alone in a sleeper coach. Everything was fine until two male passengers boarded the train and took the seats in front of her. She alleged that the younger male passenger subjected her to stares, whistles, winks and laughs, making her uncomfortable.

''The 40yo man was busy with his phone but the 20yo was staring at me continuously. I just pretended that I didn't see him staring at me and kept scrolling reels. After about 5-6 minutes he started whistling and when I looked at him he winked and started to laugh. I was just stunned like wtf just happened?'' she wrote.

As she headed towards the washroom, the younger man followed her, whistling again. When the other man sensed something was wrong, he didn't admonish the younger man but said extremely awful things like, ''dekhna hai toh dekho ye sab mat kro”, ''dekhna ukhna chalta hai'' (If you want to look, just look. Don't do these things), ''dekh ke maza lo bas (It's fine to look, just enjoy).'' No one else intervened.

The ordeal didn't end there. As she gathered her belongings to get off at her station, the young man asked for her phone number.

''I ignored and walked as fast as I could to get out of the train. Luckily my father came inside and that was when I took a sigh of relief. Man, I just cried so hard after reaching home I was disgusted by their words " dekh ke mza ko na bas" wtf is mza lo man? I wish I had said something then but I was terrified. What if he does something and no one comes out to help? There's no way I am travelling alone in a sleeper class now. Never in my life!!!!'' she wrote.

Several users sympathised with her and asked her to take action against the men. One user wrote, ''Always better to video record all this discreetly as proof. And don't be scared of making a ruckus. And make sure you complain to TTE And RPF And throw these creeps out the train.''

Another commented, ''So sorry you had to experience this. It is individuals like these that can ruin and destroy a beautiful journey along with one's faith in society. I also want to mention that unfortunately, such incidents can also happen in an air-conditioned coach. Please keep phone numbers of RPF handy at all times and report any discomfort you have immediately.''

A third said, ''The people who saw this and didn't do anything are equally as guilty as the ones who did it. Incidents like this makes me feel disgusted ngl.''