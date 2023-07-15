'He Didn't Get Politics And...': Devendra Fadnavis' Dig At Uddhav Thackeray

Mr Fadnavis said the alliance with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's parties will run smoothly. (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today took a veiled dig at Uddhav Thackeray, saying the former chief minister used to say that he didn't understand politics, budget etc, whereas the current government understands them.

Speaking at the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' (government at your doorstep) programme here, Fadnavis said the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar camp) government will change the life of the common man.

"Our previous chief minister used to say that he didn't understand politics, budget, cooperative sector and many other things. Therefore (Sharad) Pawar saheb wrote in his book (autobiography) that he (Uddhav) didn't know politics either. But we know everything - budget, politics and economics," Mr Fadnavis said.

He said the current government is working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has implemented various welfare schemes and is credited for the removal of poverty.

Mr Fadnavis also listed various measures being implemented by the state government in the last year after coming to power.

"We increased the honorarium of anganwadi workers and kotwals. We took decisions such as granting a 50 per cent concession to women in MSRTC bus travel and free travel to senior citizens (above 75). I hope this government will fulfil all your expectations," he added.

Mr Fadnavis invoked Lord Ram while speaking about the government programme as Nashik houses the famous temple of the deity.

"The government has not come to your doorstep only but also in the court of Lord Ram. Nashik is a land of Kumbh Mela. This programme is a Kumbh Mela itself. It allows us to serve you as part of our effort to take the government to the last person," he said.

"Despite this, some people have problems. To find a remedy to their problems, we brought Eknath Shinde, and now we have brought Ajit dada (Pawar). Our government completed one year recently. In this period, we brought Maharashtra to the number one spot in investment and industries. This government has the faith of the country and the industrial sector," Mr Fadnavis added.

He said aid worth Rs 10,000 crore has been given to farmers.

"With the 'Namo Shetkari Yojana', we gave Rs 12,000 (Rs 6,000 by the state govt and Rs 6,000 by the Centre) to farmers. With the 'Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana', we will fulfil the demand for electricity supply during the day," Fadnavis added.

He said every farmer in Nashik will get a 12-hour electricity supply during the day in the next three years.

"Under the Smart scheme, agro-business societies will be formed in 10,000 villages and agreements have been signed with 43 corporates including Reliance Industries. Farmers can sell their produce directly and can also avail of cold storage, godown and other facilities. Farmers should not worry as largescale funds will be made available for them," Mr Fadnavis added.

He said a decision about the Neo Metro project and Nashik-Pune railway project will be taken soon.

Mr Fadnavis said farmers should not worry despite less rainfall this year as the government is standing behind them with various schemes at its disposal to make farmers drought-free permanently.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport earlier, Mr Fadnavis said the alliance (with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP) will run smoothly.

"Everything between us will go on smoothly just as the Cabinet allocation was done smoothly. Because all three parties have decided that we will work together in the interest of Maharashtra," he said.

Cabinet expansion too will take place without any hitch, he said.

On the appointment of guardian ministers of districts, Mr Fadnavis said it will be done soon after discussions among the allies, and would not present any problem.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was on Friday allocated the key Finance and Planning portfolio, which was earlier held by Mr Fadnavis, while some of the eight other NCP leaders who joined the state cabinet with him a fortnight ago were also given important portfolios like cooperation and agriculture.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)