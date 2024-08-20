He Caused His Wife A Miscarriage, Claims Mother-In-Law Of Kolkata Horror Accused

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have sparked widespread outrage.

Amid the ongoing investigations and protests following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the accused Sanjoy Roy's mother-in-law suggested that there could be more people involved in the crime and further added that Roy could not have done it alone.

Recounting her daughter's experience with Roy while speaking to ANI on Monday, she described the relationship as tense adding that Roy thrashed her daughter against which a police complaint was filed.

"My relations with him were very tense," she said, adding, "Initially, everything was good for 6 months. When she was 3 months pregnant, he caused a miscarriage. He thrashed her, and a police complaint was registered for the same. Following this, my daughter continued being ill, I bore all her expenses for medicines."

"Sanjoy was not good. Hang him or do whatever you want with him. I won't speak about the crime. He could not have done it alone. He can't do it alone," she said.

Earlier today, a close associate of the accused was captured sprinting and reaching the CBI Special Crime Branch office in Kolkata on Monday.

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have sparked widespread outrage and protests across various cities, with calls for justice and punishment for the accused.

The Supreme Court has taken suo-motu cognizance of the case, with a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud scheduled to hear it on August 20.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has received permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested accused, CBI sources said earlier.

On August 18, the CBI team examined and conducted 3D laser mapping in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an enquiry/investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 and till date.

