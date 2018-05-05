Have To Probe Daughter's Innocence Every Time, Says Nirbhaya's Mother The top court had on May 5 last year upheld the verdict of the Delhi High Court and the trial court awarding the capital punishment to four convicts - Mukesh, 29, Pawan, 22, Vinay Sharma, 23 and Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, for raping a 23-year-old student inside a moving bus in South Delhi.

Share EMAIL PRINT Top Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the plea of two condemned convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape New Delhi: As the Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the plea of two condemned convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case, the victim's mother said it was unfortunate for them to prove their daughters innocence every time in the court.



"Even today in the court it was said that my daughter suffered minor injuries and the crime committed on her is not that heinous for death penalty, unfortunate that every time we have to prove in court that our daughter was innocent," she told the media.



The top court had on May 5 last year upheld the verdict of the Delhi High Court and the trial court awarding the capital punishment to four convicts - Mukesh, 29, Pawan, 22, Vinay Sharma, 23 and Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, for raping a 23-year-old student inside a moving bus in South Delhi.



"There have been times when my faith in law and justice is restored but as the court hearings get deferred by I feel extremely hopeless. I have been struggling for 6 years but still justice has not been served. Nirbhaya's culprits are still alive and I request the authorities to take the appropriate action to ensure they meet their deserved end soon," she added.



A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice R Banumathi and Justice Ashok Bhushan reserved the order after hearing arguments on behalf of the convicts Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta.



