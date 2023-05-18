"Have To Accept High Command Decision, A Verdict": DK Shivakumar To NDTV

Personal interest is next, party interest is first, DK Shivakumar said

Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who agreed to settle for the number two post in Karnataka after days of hard negotiations, today said he had "accepted the high command's decision like we have to accept a court verdict".

"We left it to the high command, they decide. It is the party's interest over personal interest. I have to accept the high command's decision," Mr Shivakumar told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"It is a verdict. Lot of us will be arguing in court. Ultimately, what judge said, has to be accepted."

The Congress today announced that Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and Mr Shivakumar his "only deputy", ending five days of suspense. They will be sworn in on Saturday.

"Personal interest is next, party interest is first," Mr Shivakumar said.

"Ultimately, for various reasons, suppose if we have not won, what would have been the position? Now we have won, we have to get the fruit. It is not me alone, lakhs and lakhs of workers have done their best. We will have to look at their end also," he added.