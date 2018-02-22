Have Taught My Children To Cook Basic Meal, Says Sophie Trudeau

Offering lessons in parenting, gender equality and self-sufficiency, particularly in the kitchen, Canada's first lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on Thursday said her children, the eldest nine and the youngest four, can cook a "basic meal". Canada PM Justin Trudeau, his wife and their three children -- Hadrien (4), Ella-Grace (8) and Xavier (9) -- are on a week-long visit to India.The tips on parenting came during a question-answer session with 12 high school girls from Gujarat, who interacted with her as part of the Asia launch of the global campaign, 'She Will Grow Into It'.A student from a government school in Patan said boys and girls ate separately in her family and wanted to know the norm in the Trudeau household."Oh, there is chaos," Trudeau said, adding that she has three children, aged four, eight and nine, and is quite busy.She then recalled an incident from about a month ago when the children were left at home."I had stepped out of home and only later realised that they were without any supervision. I rushed back and when I entered the house, saw that they had made an omelette," Sophie Trudeau told the cheering crowd."And, it was my daughter, who had made it for my youngest son," the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said with a proud smile.Trudeau added that she had taught all her children to cook and they could cook a basic meal.The Trudeaus and two of their children visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday and offered 'sewa' (volunteer service).They went to the Guru Ram Das Jee Langar hall where the family tried their hand at rolling out chapatis.Celebrity chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna was seen giving tips to the family on ways to make the 'parshada' (offering at the temple) with a rolling pin.Canada's Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan also tried to make some chapatis, or rotis as they are sometimes called.