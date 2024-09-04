'Have Set 10 Days Target To Catch Them': UP Minister On Wolf Attacks

A massive search operation is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad said on Wednesday that a new team of experts specialising in catching animals has been called to catch wolves in Bahraich and have set a target of 10 days to catch the wolves.

Addressing a press conference here today, Nishad appealed to the people to not sleep outdoors for their safety.

"A new team of experts specialising in catching man-eater animals has been called in. The number of members of the shooting team has been doubled. We have set a target of 10 days to catch the wolves. Three wolves were seen in drone cameras but there could be more in number. The CM is monitoring this issue. It takes time to capture a clever animal like a wolf," he said.

Speaking on the incident, Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Arun Saxena informed that along with normal drones, thermal one are also being deployed in the region.

"CM Yogi Adityanath is worried about the situation here and keeps taking stock of the situation. We are advising people to sleep indoors, shut their doors and not venture out alone at night. Women and children need to be protected. The CM has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the family of the deceased in the wolf attack. Most people have received the financial assistance. Thermal drones also deployed along with normal drones," he said.

Earlier today, the Forest Department, along with the Police, started awareness campaigns in about 25 to 30 villages of Mahsi Tehsil under the Bahraich Range of Bahraich Forest Division inform people of the ongoing situation and advise them on how to stay safe from further attacks.

According to an official statement by the Bahraich Forest Division on September 3, three teams have been formed for the awareness campaign, which will work to make the general public aware using various publicity mediums.

A massive search operation is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district as wildlife authorities and forest officials scramble to capture a pack of wolves that have been wreaking havoc. With four wolves already successfully caught, the 'Operation Bhediya' is now focused on tracking down the remaining members of the pack.

The total number of people who have sustained injuries in the alleged wolf attacks in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh climbed to 34, a doctor at the Community Health Centre in Mahasi said on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)