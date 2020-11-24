Lie-Detector Test On Hathras Accused In Gujarat Lab Today

Hathras: The 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The four accused in the alleged gang rape and torture of a young Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras in September will undergo a lie-detector test and brain mapping today.

The CBI, which is probing the case, has taken them to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar, sources said. They were taken to Gujarat from a jail in Aligarh on Sunday.

While a polygraph will be done to know whether the accused are hiding facts about the case, a procedure called Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature (BEOS) will also be done to know the exact sequence of events and to find out whether the accused have direct knowledge of the crime or if it's a hearsay.

The 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men from the so-called upper caste community in Hathras on September 14. She later died due to her injuries at a hospital in Delhi. The victim was cremated near her home on September 30.

The police handling in the case - particularly the late night cremation of the victim allegedly without the family's approval - led to angry protests across the country. The officials, however, said the cremation was done "as per the wishes of the family".

In October, the Supreme Court said the Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe conducted by the CBI.

The main accused in the alleged gang rape and torture case had written to the Uttar Pradesh police from jail, claiming that he and the three other accused are being framed in the case and sought "justice" for the four men. He also accused the woman's mother and brother of torturing her. The woman's family has denied these allegations.