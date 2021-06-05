Firm In Malta Wants To Supply 60 Million Doses Of Sputnik V, Says Haryana

Sputnik V is one of the three vaccines currently approved by DCGI for use in India. (File)

A company in Malta has expressed interest to supply up to 60 million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Haryana directly, the state government said today. Haryana is the first state in the country to get a positive response for direct vaccine supply. Other states have been told by vaccine firms that they can only deal with the Union government.

Pharma Regulatory Services Limited, whose headquarters is in the European nation, has given an "expression of Interest" but did not bid for a contract yet, the state government said in a statement.

The Haryana Medical Services Corporation launched a global tender on May 26 inviting pharma firms to supply vaccines directly. The tender closed yesterday, and the Maltese firm did not meet the deadline.

However, the state government is going through the expression of interest "carefully", even though the offer came after the tender ended, to check whether it meets the conditions mentioned in the tender, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary of Health Rajeev Arora said in the statement.