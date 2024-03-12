Haryana Politics LIVE Updates: ML Khattar To Return As Chief Minister, New Cabinet To Take Oath Today, Say Sources

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his entire cabinet resigned on Tuesday morning after a split in the ruling BJP-JJP alliance over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha election. The resignations have led to furious speculation over who will be the next Chief Minister of Haryana. Sources have told NDTV Mr Khattar could be retained in the top post, with the BJP to count on seven independent MLAs and five expected to cross over from the JJP to form the government.

Here are the LIVE updates on Haryana political developments:

Mar 12, 2024 12:53 (IST) Haryana LIVE: JJP To Announce Its Next Strategy At Hisar Rally Tomorrow

Dushyant Chautala's JJP will hold a big rally in Hisar tomorrow, where the party's future strategy will be announced.

Mar 12, 2024 12:51 (IST) Haryana LIVE: ML Khattar Likely To Return As Chief Minister, Say Sources

The new leader of the House (Chief Minister) will be chosen at a Legislature Party meeting this afternoon in the presence of observers Tarun chug and Arjun Munda. ML Khattar, who resigned as Chief Minister this morning, is likely to return for the top job, says sources.

Mar 12, 2024 12:38 (IST) Live: JJP Leader Ajay Chautala Arrives At Dushyant Chautala's Farmhouse

#WATCH | JJP leader Ajay Singh Chautala arrives at the farmhouse of party leader Dushyant Chautala in Asola, Delhi



Haryana CM Khattar and his cabinet have submitted their resignations to state Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. pic.twitter.com/hwvQqKYLSU - ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

Mar 12, 2024 12:38 (IST) Live: "Chief Minister And Cabinet Ministers Have Resigned", Says Haryana BJP Leader

#WATCH | Chandigarh: BJP leader Kanwar Pal Gujjar says, "CM and cabinet ministers have resigned and the Governor has accepted the resignations..." pic.twitter.com/ckFpx6G5Dm - ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024