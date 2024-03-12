Haryana Politics LIVE Updates: ML Khattar To Return As Chief Minister, New Cabinet To Take Oath Today, Say Sources

Chandigarh:
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his entire cabinet resigned on Tuesday morning after a split in the ruling BJP-JJP alliance over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha election. The resignations have led to furious speculation over who will be the next Chief Minister of Haryana. Sources have told NDTV Mr Khattar could be retained in the top post, with the BJP to count on seven independent MLAs and five expected to cross over from the JJP to form the government.
Dushyant Chautala's JJP will hold a big rally in Hisar tomorrow, where the party's future strategy will be announced.
The new leader of the House (Chief Minister) will be chosen at a Legislature Party meeting this afternoon in the presence of observers Tarun chug and Arjun Munda. ML Khattar, who resigned as Chief Minister this morning, is likely to return for the top job, says sources.
Five JJP MLAs - Jogi Ram Sihag, Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh, Ramniwas, and Devinder Babli - are likely to switch over to the BJP as the BJP ended its alliance with the party in Haryana, said sources. The MLAs are likely to form a breakaway group and join the BJP, said sources.