Haryana Announces Anti-Terror Squad Day After Attack On Punjab Police's HQ

On Monday, a RPG was fired at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali.

Days after a major terror plot was foiled in Haryana, the state government announced that an anti-terrorist squad will be constituted in the state. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today said that the squad will monitor the activities of terrorists and anti-social elements.

"Given the recent attack on the headquarters of Intelligence Department in Mohali (Punjab) and Karnal, there is a need to strengthen the security of the state," Mr Vij said while addressing the state police.

On Monday, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali. The incident is being seen as a major intelligence failure, as the building houses the state counter-intelligence wing, the special task force, the anti-gangster task force, and some other units.

Last week, four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists were arrested in Karnal. In another incident, the police recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) packed with 1.5 kg RDX from Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

Anil Vij said that the anti-terrorism squad would consist of officers of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of police and Superintendent of police.

"While keeping a close vigil on the activities of terrorists and anti-social elements, we have to investigate the presence of sleeper cells and pay attention to their modus operandi," Mr Vij said.