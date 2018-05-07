Harsh Goenka Urges Centre For Help After Employees Kidnapped In Afghanistan Those abducted were working with KEC, an RPG group company and global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction major.

Share EMAIL PRINT Harsh Goenka's KEC International is one of the largest Indian companies in Afghanistan (File) New Delhi: Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises whose Indian employees were abducted by Taliban gunmen in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, has urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help rescue them.



Those abducted were working with KEC, an RPG group company and global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction major. It is one of the largest Indian companies in Afghanistan and responsible for electricity supply in the country.



"Request @SushmaSwaraj and Ministry of External Affairs to help rescue 7 of our managers from the kidnapping in Afghanistan.#KEC," Mr Goenka tweeted.



External Affairs Ministry said it was in touch with Afghan authorities and ascertaining the details of the incident.



Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises whose Indian employees were abducted by Taliban gunmen in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, has urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help rescue them.Those abducted were working with KEC, an RPG group company and global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction major. It is one of the largest Indian companies in Afghanistan and responsible for electricity supply in the country. "Request @SushmaSwaraj and Ministry of External Affairs to help rescue 7 of our managers from the kidnapping in Afghanistan.#KEC," Mr Goenka tweeted.External Affairs Ministry said it was in touch with Afghan authorities and ascertaining the details of the incident. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter