Harmanpreet Kaur Among 3 Indians On TIME List Of Emerging Leaders. Rest Are...

Three Indians have made it to the TIME Magazine's 2023 list of 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the world. Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, tuberculosis survivor Nandita Venkatesan, and architect Vinu Daniel are featured on the list.

The TIME100 Next is the magazine's “annual franchise recognising the rising leaders in health, climate, business, sports, the arts and more”. The 2023 list has people from various fields including artists, astronauts, scientists, and a librarian.

India women's cricket team's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been described as one of the innovators on the list. The magazine highlighted her achievements and credited her with “transforming women's cricket from fringe curiosity to one of the world's most valuable sporting assets”.

“The Indian women's cricket captain secured legendary status back in 2017 when she scored a then record 171 not out off just 115 balls in a World Cup match against Australia, leaving spectators agog at her extraordinary talent,” the profile said.

“Fast-forward six years and Kaur is still making headlines -- getting suspended for two matches and fined 75% of her match fee in July for criticizing umpires during India's draw against Bangladesh,” it added.

Another Indian on the 2023 TIME100 Next list, Nandita Venkatesan, is a tuberculosis survivor, who along with South African activist Phumeza Tisile, lost her hearing ability due to “side effect of the toxic cocktail of drugs” she took to treat the disease.

The two have been working to increase the accessibility of a safer and more effective drug for treating TB. “We had to undergo what we had to undergo. But maybe we could prevent this from happening to others,” said Ms Venkatesan.

Vinu Daniel is the third Indian on the list. He is the founder of Wallmakers, a studio that uses mud and waste as the main components for construction.

“Vinu teaches us respect for local wisdom and material culture are key for a truly responsible attitude toward the environment and the future, saying, “Whatever project you're working on, can you reduce something about it? Can you reduce it by one bag of cement? Can you save one tree? Then you are on your own path to sustainability,"” TIME magazine said

The TIME100 Next list also features an Indian-origin scientist, Nabarun Dasgupta. He helped launch a program “that cleared bottlenecks stopping the opioid-overdose-reversing drug naloxone from getting to the front lines”.