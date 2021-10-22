Congress Names Harish Chaudhary Punjab In-Charge, Relieves Harish Rawat

Congress has appointed Harish Chaudhary as head of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect. Mr Chaudhary replaces former Uttarakhand chief minister and five-time member of parliament Harish Singh Rawat.
Mr Chaudhary has served as the national secretary of the AICC and is currently a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from the Baytu constituency in the Barmer district of the state. He was also elected Member of Parliament in 2009 from the Barmer-Jaisalmer constituency in Rajasthan but lost in the 2014 general elections.
In a press release, the party said that Mr Rawat is "being relieved" of his current responsibilities as AICC General Secretary In-Charge for Punjab and Chandigarh but will continue as a member of the party's executive committee - the Congress Working Committee.