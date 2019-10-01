Maharashtra Speaker, 75, Says No Rule In BJP To Bar Veterans Above 75

Haribhau Bagade, 75, said anyone working efficiently should be allowed to contest irrespective of age

There is no rule in the BJP's constitution that bars people above the age of 75 from contesting polls, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade said on Monday.

The Phulambri MLA, 75, said anyone working efficiently should be allowed to contest irrespective of age.

On being asked if he would be nominated from Phulambri for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls, Mr Bagade refused to give a direct answer, only stating that "I would be there for filing of nominations party candidate on October 3".

The BJP, during the April-May Lok Sabha polls, had denied tickets to several leaders as they had crossed the 75-year mark, prime among them being patriarch LK Advani and Sumitra Mahajan, Lok Sabha speaker at the time.

