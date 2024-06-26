In UP Autopsy Room, Corpses Not Safe From Thieves. See Bizarre Case

A video of ornaments stolen from bodies has now spread on social media

A chilling racket of stealing jewellery from corpses coming in for post-mortem has been busted in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. Those involved in the racket, it is alleged, would steal gold and silver ornaments from corpses and replace them with artificial jewellery.

The district's Chief Medical Officer Dr Rohtash Kumar said two contractual employees were involved in this racket and they have been fired. But one of the sacked staff has claimed that he is innocent and several employees of the postmortem unit were part of the racket.

The matter came to light when a woman constable, whose 26-year-old sister recently died by suicide, found the ornaments missing from the body. "The constable, Nikki, told us that her sister's nosepin and ear rings were missing after post-mortem. Two staff members were found to be involved, and they were sacked. I have also complained to the firm they are associated with," the Chief Medical Officer said. On the sacked ward boy's allegations, he said a team of four doctors has been formed to conduct an in-depth probe into the matter. "We will take strict action against anyone found responsible."

Rupesh Patel, the sacked ward boy, said he did not even enter the postmortem room and claimed that he had been framed. "I was threatened that If I speak up, I will be sacked," he said.

A video of ornaments stolen from bodies has now spread on social media. Rupesh Patel said he shot the video and circulated it after he was sacked.

Asked about the video, the Chief Medical Officer said the clip does not show any other staff member, but assured that the probe team will look into it. "The probe team is looking at the whole matter and once we get a report, we will take action. An FIR will also be registered."

With inputs from Mohd Asif