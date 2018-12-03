BJP Will Be An Opposition Party After Rajasthan Elections: Hardik Patel

"The best place for the BJP is in opposition. People are willing to do that," Hardik Patel said.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would become an opposition party after the December 7 elections in Rajasthan where people are keen to vote them out.

During his visit to Udaipur, Mr Patel also accused the BJP of "betraying" people by promising them jobs. "I am holding meetings in villages of Rajasthan and the feedback from public is that they want change now. The BJP betrayed people, especially youths in the name of jobs. There is no job creation and posts are lying vacant in the state," Mr Patel said.

"The best place for the BJP is in opposition. It is a strong party to be in opposition and people are willing to do that in elections," he said.

Mr Patel said the BJP governments at the centre and in Rajasthan "betrayed people on every front" and did "just vote-bank politics".

"I have held meetings in Bhilwara and Udaipur and will cover Kota and Jhalawar districts before the campaigning gets over. I am trying to understand issues here so that I can take up them more prominently," he said.

Mr Patel clarified he was not campaigning in support of Congress candidates but meeting was people on behalf of his Kisan Kranti Sena to talk about issues of farmers, tribals and young people.