6 Dead, 60 Injured After Fire, Blasts In Madhya Pradesh Crackers Factory

The blasts in the factory sparked panic in the area

Six people have been killed and 60 other injured after a fire broke out inside a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda. The flames triggered several explosions, sparking panic in the nearby areas.

The injured have been rushed to hospital and some of them are in a critical condition, said an official. The intensity of the blasts was such that people in the adjoining Seoni Malwa area in Narmadapuram district said they experienced tremors.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has spoken to officials and sought details about the incident. A video of the incident shows tall flames and smoke billowing from the factory. In the road next to it, people are seen fleeing in fear as the blasts ring through the air.

Fire engines have reached the spot and work is on to bring the flames under control. "The rescue operation is on. We have also called in the National Disaster Response Force," District Collector Rishi Garg said.

A factory worker, who managed to escape after the fire broke out, said about 150 workers were on the premises when the incident took place.