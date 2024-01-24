Harbhajan Singh Posts A 'Jai Shri Ram' Video. It Shows Durga Puja Pandal

Harbhajan Singh shared the video of the Ram temple on Facebook and X (File)

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared a video with the caption "Jai Shree Ram" on Facebook on January 22 hours after the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The 31-second video shows a well-lit Ram Mandir at night with a bhajan playing in the background. However, there was just one problem. The video was a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata modelled on the Ram Mandir.

The Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja Committee's puja pandal was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Soon after the video was shared, users pointed out the gaffe and wrote: "This a pandal happened in Kolkata Durga Puja 2023 club name Santosh Mitra Square."

"This is not the original Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This is a Durga Pujo Pandal in Kolkata. Anyways thank you for sharing our Kolkata," said another.

He also shared the same video on X with the caption "Jai Shree Ram" and users on the platform also pointed out the blunder. The video, which so far has over a million views, has comments that read: "This is not even in Ayodhya. This is Kolkatta."

However, some came to the cricketer's defence and said: "He did not even say Ayodhya..."

The grand temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with hundreds of religious figures, politicians, and film stars in attendance.