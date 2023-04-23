Case Against Congress Leader Srinivas BV, Assam Cops Leave For Karnataka

A team of Assam police on Saturday left for Karnataka to investigate the case.(FILE)

Assam police registered a case on Saturday based on the complaint filed by a former Congress leader against Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV.

In her complaint, she alleged Srinivas BV of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the past 6 months.

According to Assam police, a case was registered at Dispur police station under Sections 509,294,341,352,354,354A(iv) and 506 IPC RW Section 67 of The Information Technology Act.

On the other hand, a team of Assam police on Saturday left for Karnataka to investigate the case. A senior official of Assam police told ANI over the phone that, a 4-5 members police team left for Karnataka.

While on the other hand Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday expelled the woman from the party for six years for "anti-party activities".

The order was issued after Dutta levelled a series of allegations against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV and his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav accusing them of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the past 6 months.

