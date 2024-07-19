Microsoft's Blue Screen Error Sparks Meme Fest After Global Server Outage

Microsoft faced a major server outage on Friday as millions of Windows users around the world experienced the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error forcing the system to restart or shut down. This sparked a wave of memes on social media as multiple users posted humorous reactions poking fun at the situation.

"We're investigating an issue impacting users' ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services," the tech giant said in a post on X.

— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 18, 2024

The error, said to be caused due to the recent CrowdStrike update, has affected several companies, banks and government offices worldwide.

As the company worked to address the problem, hashtags like '#Microsoft', '#crowdstrike', '#BSOD' remained among the top trends on X, while users quickly filled the Elon Musk-owned platform with memes and humorous posts.

Some of these jokes centred around "fun office Fridays", referring to the company's infamous blue screen of death.

"Happy Weekend, thank you #Microsoft #Bluescreen," one user wrote.

Another one wrote, "Holiday mood on by Microsoft. Blue screen of death reported at multiple companies - Crowd Strike attack. Are you also facing?? Guys, it's a global issue from Microsoft."

Some of the X users even used the opportunity to send out cheeky "Happy Weekend" wishes to others.

"Looks like someone at CrowdStrike really wanted to start their weekend early by giving the entire Microsoft platform a 'day off.' Happy Frienday," another X user stated.

In its latest update, Microsoft stated, "Multiple services are continuing to see improvements in availability as our mitigation actions progress."

— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 19, 2024

What is Blue Screen of Death?

Also called the black screen errors, this can happen when some critical issue forces the Windows to unexpectedly shut down or restart. Usually, the users get a message stating, "Windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer".

Such errors stem from problems related to hardware or software.

How to fix it?

If you have recently installed new hardware and witnessed the Blue Screen error, shut down your system and restart it after removing the new hardware.

Update Windows with the latest patches through Windows Update. Besides this, users can further seek assistance from other sources or try to restore Windows to a previous restore point.