Shivaji Jayanti: Wishes, Images, SMS, Messages And WhatsApp Greetings

When you are enthusiastic, the mountain also looks like a clay pile - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had said this. He was the founder of the Maratha Empire. Chhatrapati Shivaji is considered to be among the greatest Indian warriors of his time. A great military administrator and tactician, Chhatrapati Shivaji fought and won several wars against the Mughals. He was crowned as the “Chhatrapati [Emperor]” in 1674. His bravery and quotes on life continue to inspire us. People across the nation, especially in Maharashtra, observe his birth anniversary as Shivaji Jayanti.

And, to mark Shivaji Jayanti, we have prepared a list of wishes, quotes, messages and WhatsApp greetings that you can share with your family and friends. Take a look:

- Shivaji Jayanti will always remind us of the courageous hero of our country who lived and died for the nation

- Let us celebrate Shivaji Jayanti by promising ourselves to always walk the path of righteousness like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and make our nation proud

- Shivaji Jayanti reminds us of the courageous acts of Chhatrapati Shivaji which will inspire the coming generations forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to you

- If we can take inspiration from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji then it will be the best thing we can do for our lives…. Best wishes on Shivaji Jayanti

- We are fortunate to be born on the land where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born. It is truly a pride for us to share his motherland with a courageous soul like him…. Happy Shivaji Jayanti.

- Chhatrapati Shivaji inspired many souls when he was alive and he will continue to motivate the youth of the country for generations to come

- Inspiration, courage, commitment, dedication…For him, everything started with love for his country…. Happy Shivaji Jayanti.

- On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, I am sending my warmest greetings to all of you for a successful future