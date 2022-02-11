Happy Promise Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages And Greetings

Promise Day 2022: The fifth day of Valentine's week is celebrated as Promise Day.

Talk about any relationship and the word ‘promise' is of utmost importance. While you decide to spend your entire life with someone and be with them through thick and thin, it can't go without promising love, care, and support for your partner. The fifth day of Valentine's week is celebrated as Promise Day. Usually, couples make promises to be with their partners for life, irrespective of what life has to offer.

We have prepared a list of quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones wishing them lifelong companionship.

-- I promise to be with you in all your good and bad days. Let's be together and face life as it comes. I am right beside you always. Happy Promise Day.

-- I promise to be your biggest support system in this whole world. Whatever decision you make in life, always remember that I am here for you. Happy Promise Day.

-- I promise to hold your hand today and for all the days ahead. With a heart full of love and care for you. Happy Promise Day.

-- I know that I cannot say - I'll find solutions to all your problems. But, I promise you that I'll be there for you while facing each one of them. Happy Promise Day.

-- I promise to be with you in each and every phase of life. I'll only be yours forever and beyond. Happy Promise Day, my love.

-- On this Day, let's promise that we'll always be together come what may. Happy Promise Day, my love.

-- I promise to protect you from all the problems and obstacles in life. This is because my love for you is eternal and I wish to see you happy in life. Always wishing to be with you now and in the coming time ahead. Happy Promise Day, love.

-- Let's walk together in this journey of life and I promise to never let a single drop of tear fall from your eyes. Will always be looking out for ways to make you happy. Happy Promise Day.

-- I promise that you'll always be my priority in life irrespective of what phase it is. With you today and all of your tomorrows. Happy Promise Day.

-- Here's to promise you that I'll walk beside you always. Now, all I need is your approval that you would happily come along. Happy Promise Day.