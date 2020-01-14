Happy Pongal: Kolam, Rangoli Designs For Pongal Festival

Happy Pongal: Rangoli can be designed using flowers, rice flour or colours.

Pongal 2020 is a festival that marks the end of the winters and the beginning of the harvest season. Pongal is celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and countries with Tamil diaspora including Sri Lanka, Mauritius, South Africa, Singapore and Malaysia. This year, Pongal began on January 15 and will continue till January 18. The festival is one of the most important ones in the Tamil calendar and has been celebrated for over a thousand years. As celebrations for the four-day festival swing into motion, here is a lowdown of the date, time, significance, rituals and food of the festival. Pongal is mainly celebrated to convey appreciation to the Sun God for a good harvest. It is celebrated by boiling the first rice of the season and corresponds with Makar Sankranti, a pan-Indian solar festival. Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming event, also takes place during Pongal.

Happy Pongal: On the auspicious festival, here are some rangoli and kolam designs

Rangoli can be designed using flowers, rice flour or colours.

"Kaanum Pongal" is the last day of the annual harvest festival.