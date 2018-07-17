'Happy News': Sharath Koppu's Family On Suspect Being Shot In US

Sharath Koppu was fatally shot on July 6 in the back during a suspected attempted robbery

The family of Sharath Koppu, an Indian student who was killed in Kansas City in America earlier this month, expressed relief over a suspect in the incident being shot dead.

However, the culprit should have been caught and given punishment to realise the pain for having killed an innocent, Prasad Koppu, an uncle of Sharath Koppu, said.

"Though it is a happy news that he has been punished (killed), but he should have been caught and brought before law so that he can realise the pain for having killed an innocent," he told PTI.

Noting that incidents of robberies and killings were frequently taking place in the United States, he said visiting students should be told about self-defence either by the Indian government or by the concerned college authorities in America.

A suspect in the killing of 25-year-old Koppu has been killed in an exchange of fire with the police, leaving three undercover officers injured, US authorities said today.

Mr Koppu was fatally shot on July 6 in the back during a suspected attempted robbery at a restaurant where he worked in the US state of Missouri.