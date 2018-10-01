Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Wishes To Send On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi Birth Anniversary: October 2 is also celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence

This year, on October 2, India will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Gandhi Jayanti to commemorate his ideals of peace and non-violence as well as his immense contribution to India's freedom struggle. Gandhi Jayanti is one of India's 3 official national holidays, along with Independence Day and Republic Day.

In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly voted to establish October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Here are some wishes you can send to your friends and loved ones on this special occasion:

Let us all follow the path of truth and wisdom and pay homage to our Father of the Nation on this day

The Father of the Nation with the tools of truth and non-violence, freed our nation from imperialism. Follow his path of truth and wisdom, pay homage to this great leader on Gandhi Jayanti 2018 and always

The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2018

He taught us to be the change we wish to see in the world. He taught us that where there is love there is life. He followed the path of Ahimsa and non-violence to make us unite. He is our Father of the Nation - Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes.

Mahatma Gandhi is known as the Father of the Nation

May the spirit of truth and non-violence be with us during this Gandhi Jayanti. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2018

You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty. Happy Gandhi Jayanti

Let's remember the Mahatma who shook the world in a gentle way, Wishing you a Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

'A man is the sum of his actions, of what he has done, of what he can do, nothing else.' - Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2018!