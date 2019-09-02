Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Politicians, Celebrities Greet Nation

10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin across the nation

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh began today. It is celebrated throughout the country but in Maharashtra, it is celebrated with great fervour and gaiety. It is marked by installation of Ganesh idols as well as observing the rituals at homes.

Several political leaders and celebrities greeted the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the people of India on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

President Kovind tweeted, "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Ganesh bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives."

Ganpati Bappa Morya!



Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



May the blessings of Lord Ganesh bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives. #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 2, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the citizens on Ganeshotsav.

He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

सभी देशवासियों को पावन पर्व गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!



Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to wish everyone on the occasion. He tweeted, "Heartfelt greetings of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished the people of the nation. He tweeted, "Greetings and my best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended wishes to the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani extended his greetings. He tweeted, "Worshipping Lord Ganesha is an embodiment of divine faith removing all impediments from the path of our work. Wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi."

Worshipping Lord Ganesha is an embodiment of divine faith removing all impediments from the path of our work. Wishes on " Ganesh Chaturthi "#GaneshChaturthipic.twitter.com/mhk57ud49d — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) September 2, 2019

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, "Wishing all fellow citizens a very happy #GaneshChaturthi . On this sacred occasion, let us herald the beginning of a life filled with love and humanity."

Wishing all fellow citizens a very happy #GaneshChaturthi . On this sacred occasion, let us herald the beginning of a life filled with love and humanity. pic.twitter.com/z8KGG6yulE — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 2, 2019

Former Indian opener Virendra Sehwag sent Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to the people. He tweeted, "Om Gan Ganapataye Namo Namaha, Shree Siddhi Vinayak Namo Namaha Ashta Vinayaka Namo Namaha Ganpati Bappa Moraya!"

Om Gan Ganapataye Namo Namaha, Shree Siddhi Vinayak Namo Namaha

Ashta Vinayaka Namo Namaha

Ganpati Bappa Moraya !

Wish you a very happy and joyful #GaneshChaturthi#गणेशचतुर्थी ची खूप शुभेच्छा । pic.twitter.com/FMIuM9tINl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2019

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tweeted, "Ganpati Bappa Morya! Wishing all of you lots of love, peace and happiness this festive season. Happy #GaneshChaturthi"

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Wishing all of you lots of love, peace and happiness this festive season. Happy #GaneshChaturthi ???? pic.twitter.com/52niH5ags8 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 2, 2019

Importance and facts of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chauth. The birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha - the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune - is celebrated on Ganesh Chaturthi. The Ganeshotsav festivities begin on Ganesh Chaturthi and end after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as the day of Ganesh Visarjan. On this day, devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesha in a water body close by. The gala celebration includes new clothes, sweets and dance processions on streets. Modak, a sweet dumpling, is offered to the Ganesha idol and also received as prasad during the 10-day festival that reveres Lord Ganesha.

