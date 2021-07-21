Happy Eid-Al-Adha 2021: Best Messages To Greet Your Friends And Family With

Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid is observed on the 10th day of the final month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar (File)

Festivals are all about spreading cheer and happiness and being in the midst of our loved ones. However, the current situation is not ideal for festive gatherings and many of us are feeling the pinch on Eid-al-Adha today (July 21). Popularly known as Bakrid, or the festival of sacrifice, the celebration of this day evokes a sense of completion in many ways. It is observed on the 10th day of the final (12th) month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar, Dhu-al-Hijjah, which literally means the ‘month of pilgrimage'. Therefore, it is a sacred month for Muslims as they undertake the Haj pilgrimage.

Eid-al-Adha, which celebrates Ibrahim's devotion to Allah and Allah's mercy towards him, is inherently a day to promote sharing and caring for fellow beings. Traditionally, cattle are slaughtered to mark the celebration and the cooked meat is divided into three portions -- the first is given to the poor, the second goes to relatives and the third is for the family.

On a day that is so auspiciously marked with a feeling of camaraderie and devotion, it cannot pass by without us greeting our loved ones. Although meeting each other may not be an option currently, we can always exchange a few words via text messages. Here are a few ways to wish your friends and family on this day and send love and peace:

1. Wishing this Eid brings you love, joy, and peace. May Allah's blessings guide you.

2. May Allah bless your family with health, wealth, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak.

3. May Allah shower His mercy on all of us. Eid Mubarak.

4. May Allah accept your sacrifices and bless you with prosperity this Eid.

5. Wishing this Eid heals all sufferings and brings happiness into your heart.

6. May Allah bless you and your family with hope, peace, and tranquillity.

7. This Eid, may you walk in love and joy, and embrace his blessings upon you.

8. May Allah's joy and peace surround you in all your thoughts and actions.

9. Wishing this Eid brings hope and fulfilment to your heart. Eid Mubarak.

10. May Allah bless you with good health and peace on this auspicious Eid.