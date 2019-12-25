Jesus Christ Inspires Millions Across The World: PM Modi Greetings On Christmas

PM Modi said we remember with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his warm wishes to all the people around the world on the occasion of Christmas.

He wished people Merry Christmas and said, "We remember with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ."

Merry Christmas!



We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering.



His teachings inspire millions across the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2019

People across India and the world ushered in Christmas celebrations holding midnight masses.

In Goa, where 27 per cent of the population is Catholic, churches across the state sounded bells at the stroke of midnight.

On Tuesday, markets Panaji, Margao, Mapusa, Vasco besides other

places were packed with last-minute Christmas shoppers.

Governor Satya Pal Malik extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa.

"On this day, we celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, who gave us the eternal message of peace, tolerance, sacrifice, love and brotherhood. Christmas also reminds us of the importance of giving and sharing with friends and family," he said.

In Rome, Pope Francis addressed crowds gathered at the Vatican for his Christmas Eve Mass.

"You may have mistaken ideas, you may have made a complete mess of things, but the Lord continues to love you."