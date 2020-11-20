Happy Chhath Puja 2020: Greetings And Messages For Your Friends And Family

Chhath 2020: Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

The festival of Chhath is dedicated to the Sun god, Surya - the main source of energy - and his consorts Usha and Pratyusha - the first and the last rays of the Sun. Devotees perform the rituals over a period of four days, which include bathing, fasting and offering arghya or praying offerings to the rising and setting Sun.

The festival is mainly celebrated in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The Chhath Puja is also known as Chhetri, Chhath Parv, Chhath Maiya, Dala Chhath, Dala Puja and Surya Shashthi. It is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. During Chhath, women perform the morning rituals by offering water to Sun and Chhathi Maiyya, believed to be the sister of Sun god.

Here are some messages and images on Chhath Puja that you can send to your friends and family:

May Sun god bless you and your family. Happy Chhath Puja 2020!

May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfil all your dreams and leave you with a smile.

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you. May the wishes to make this day be blessed by Sun God and come true. Happy Chhath Puja!

On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colour, bliss and beauty of this festival be with you throughout the year! Happy Chhath Puja.

Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska jeevan khushiyon se aabad. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja aae banker ujala,

Khul jaaye aap ki kismet ka taala,

Hamesha aap par meherbaan rahe upar wala

Chhath Puja ki haardik shubhkaamnayein!

Pray to nature, sun and river as fasts begin on Chhath Puja. May all evils get washed away on this auspicious occassion. Happy Chhath Puja!

May prosperity and happiness fill your life. Wish you the best. Happy Chhath Puja!

Mandir Ki Ghanti, Aarti Ki Thaali,

Nadi Ke Kinaare, Sooraj Ki Laali,

Zindagi Mein Aaye, Khushiyaan Nirali..

Happy Chhath Puja!

May the positivity of Chhath puja spread in your life, and fill it with success and glory! Happy Chhath Puja 2020!