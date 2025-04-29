Hanuman Garhi Chief Priest Breaks Centuries-Old Tradition To Visit Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ayodhya will host a historic procession on Akshaya Tritiya, April 30. Mahant Prem Chand Das Ji will visit Ram Lalla, breaking a long tradition. The event aligns with customs, allowing him to visit after expressing a wish.

Ayodhya is set to witness a historic event this Akshaya Tritiya, observed on April 30th. Mahant Prem Chand Das Ji, the 70-year-old chief priest of the Hanumangarhi Temple, who holds the title of 'Gaddi Nasheen,' will embark on a majestic procession to visit Ram Lalla. This unprecedented occasion marks the first time a 'Gaddi Nasheen' has ventured beyond Hanumangarhi's 52-bigha boundary, making it a truly significant moment for Ayodhya.

According to a centuries-old custom, the 'Gaddi Nasheen' is barred from walking out of the temple all his life.

Ayodhya resident Prajjwal Singh told new agency PTI, "The tradition that started with the establishment of the temple in the 18th century was so strict that the 'Gaddi Nasheen' was barred from appearing even before local courts." The break from tradition comes after Mahant Prem Das expressed a desire to visit the Ram Temple.

He conveyed the wish to the Panch (members) of Nirvani Akhara, who unanimously granted him their permission for the visit.

"On Akshay Tritiya, which is on April 30, the Gaddi Nasheen will lead a procession, which will also feature elephants, camels, and horses, from Hanumangarhi to Ram Lalla along with the Akhara's 'Nishaan' (insignia)," Mahant Ramkumar Das, the chief of Nirvani Akhara, said. He said the chief priest will be accompanied by Naga sadhus, their disciples, devotees, and local traders.

The procession will reach the banks of the Saryu River at 7 am for a ritual bath and then proceed towards the Ram Temple, he said.

"After a wait of 500 years, the Ram Lalla temple has been constructed. Therefore, the 'Gaddi Nasheen' of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi will go to have darshan of Ram Lalla. He will visit along with saints from all four sects after taking a bath in the Saryu River at 7 am on Akshaya Tritiya. This will mark the beginning of a new tradition in Ayodhya," said Acharya Mithilesh Nandini Sharan, a saint of Hanumat Niwas. "The saints and sages of Ayodhya are very happy with this initiative and are quite enthusiastic too."

Saint Sanjay Das of Hanumangarhi shared that for the past three months, Lord Hanuman has been spiritually inspiring the 'Gaddi Nasheen' Mahant to visit Shri Ram Lalla. During the darshan, 56 types of bhog (offerings) will be presented to the deity on behalf of Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi temple.

On January 22, 2024, an idol of the Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya Temple in a landmark event. Parts of temple still remain under construction.



