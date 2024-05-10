Hanooman, India's Free Generative AI Assistant Writes In 98 Languages

Hanooman is available in 98 global languages, including 12 Indian languages.

India has entered the GenAI race with the launch of Hanooman, the country's own "largest multilingual and affordable GenAI platform." This innovative tool can understand and respond in a whopping 98 languages, including 12 Indian languages like Hindi and Tamil.

Hanooman, developed by SML India, a domestic AI company, in collaboration with 3AI Holding from Abu Dhabi, aims to make AI accessible to everyone in India. Unlike many GenAI platforms that are only available in English, Hanooman caters to the vast majority of Indians who are not English speakers.

Hanooman boasts a range of functionalities, including generating text, translating languages, and potentially even creating creative content. This opens doors for various applications, from chatbots that can have natural conversations to AI assistants that can help with everyday tasks.

The platform is currently free to use and can be accessed through a web interface or an Android app. An iOS app is expected to launch soon. While a free version exists now, a premium subscription plan will be introduced later in 2024.

Vishnu Vardhan, Co-founder and CEO, SML India, said, "Hanooman represents a new era of AI innovation in India, and we aim to impact the lives of 200 million users in just a year." According to him, as 80% of Indians do not understand English, Hanooman also supports Indian languages.

According to Arjun Prasad, Managing Director of 3AI Holding, Hanooman will ensure that AI is not just a privilege for a few but a tool accessible to every Indian.

"What sets Hanooman apart is that it is built in India, built for India, and stored in India (data). Through our strategic partnership with SML India, we strive to cater to a diverse spectrum of users, making AI inclusive and available to everyone, regardless of their ethnicity or location. We strongly believe that by empowering individuals with GenAI, we can unlock unprecedented opportunities for innovation, thereby contributing to the growth of the country," added Prasad.

At the launch, SML India revealed they're teaming up with big names like HP, NASSCOM, and Yotta. With NASSCOM, they plan to help AI startups, boost fintech ideas, connect with 3,000 colleges, and join research projects. And with Yotta, they'll get stronger computer power through GPU cloud systems to improve SML India's work.

(With inputs from PTI)