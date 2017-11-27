Hadiya To Testify On Marriage As Family Alleges 'Love Jihad': 10 Facts

Hadiya was escorted by police officers at Kochi on Saturday before taking a flight to Delhi

New Delhi: Hadiya, the young woman from Kerala who married a Muslim man, will speak before the Supreme Court today on her family's allegation that she was kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam for the purpose of terror recruitment. The 25-year-old, wearing a head-scarf, flew from Kochi to Delhi under heavy security for the hearing in what has been dubbed the "love jihad" case. Hadiya is expected to tell judges if she married Shafin Jehan a year ago of her own free will.