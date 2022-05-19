Gyanvapi Mosque: Report Submitted In Sealed Cover Made Public Hours Later

The basement of Gyanvapi mosque has engravings of flowers and a 'kalash', says the report.

A report of the filming of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was submitted in court today in a case involving Hindu petitioners requesting access to worship what they claim are idols inside the mosque complex.

A copy of the report, submitted in a sealed envelope, was shared by the lawyers of the petitioners and it appears to back the claims by petitioners of evidence of the presence of Hindu idols inside the mosque. NDTV cannot independently verify the veracity of the report.

The report says the pillars in the basement of the mosque has engravings of flowers and a 'kalash' (pitcher), sources say.

Here are some apparent findings of the report:

Carvings in "ancient Hindi language" were found on a pillar in basement.

The symbol of a 'Trishul' has been found on a wall of the basement.

Two large pillars and an arch protruding from western wall of mosque.

The petitioners called them remnants of temples , mosque committee opposed.

A conical structure was found below the central dome of mosque.

A stone below the third dome of the mosque has lotus engravings on it.

A round structure of 2.5 ft height noticed in pond used for 'wuzu'. Petitioners called this a "Shivling", the mosque committee said it was a fountain.

While there has been no official reaction from the mosque committee, they say it is surprising that reports of this sensitive nature are being shared even before the court can give an opinion.

All of this does not answer the main question, whether the survey violates the law, specifically the Places of Worship Act of 1991.